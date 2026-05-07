“Wow, Okay!” — Pope Leo XIV’s Verdict on Marco Rubio’s Crystal Football
Pope Leo XIV gave Marco Rubio an olive-wood pen and called it the plant of peace. Rubio handed back the same crystal football he gives every world leader — and the first Washington Post polling shows Americans noticed.
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This morning at the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV gave Marco Rubio a pen carved from olive wood and a book of sacred art. “Olive,” the pope said as he handed them over, “is the plant of peace.” The Secretary of St…