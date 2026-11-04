Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
40m

CUT the OLIGARCHS OUT!!

VOTE YES on Prop 40!!

VOTE NO on Props 41 and 42!!

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Edward mead's avatar
Edward mead
1h

Sign if you agree.

We Are United Against Trump

by: Left Action

recipient: America

We come from all over the political spectrum, from many parties (yes, including sane Republicans), and we can and will debate many things.

But we are united against Trump and his attacks on our most cherished liberties and institutions , and will stay united to stop him and his followers and enablers from destroying America.

We welcome all allies who put country over party—you are the true patriots.

Add your name: "We Are United Against Trump."

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