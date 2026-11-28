Rob Sand stands at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines in March 2026. Iowans elected the Democrat governor on Nov. 3, making him the state’s first Democratic governor in 16 years. (Clayton Steward / Brown Alumni Magazine)

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Rob Sand, the Democrat Iowans elected governor this month, says the Gospel story of Jesus overturning the money changers’ tables has guided his career, from a lottery-rigging prosecution to the 200 town halls he held on his way to winning the office.

“So a lot of what I do is animated by my faith,” Sand said Nov. 17 on The Ezra Klein Show.

Iowans elected Sand governor on Nov. 3 by 11 points, in a state President Donald Trump carried by more than 13 points in 2024. He will be the state’s first Democratic governor in 16 years, and Republicans still control both chambers of the Legislature.

Sand, 44, was raised Lutheran in Decorah, in northeast Iowa, where his father’s family settled after emigrating from Norway. He has attended Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ in Des Moines.

“My faith teaches me to be for the little guy,” he told Iowa Public Radio in December 2025. “And I think the Democratic Party at its best is the party for the little guy.”

Speaking Nov. 12 at the What’s Next conference hosted by Majority Democrats in Denver, Sand recalled a Warren County town hall a few months before the election. A staff member warned him backstage that Gary Leffler was in the audience. “Please don’t hand him the microphone,” the aide told him, according to Sand.

Sand called Leffler “one of the most dyed-in-the-wool Republicans in the state of Iowa,” a man known for his patriotic tractor and for attacking Sand online. He introduced Leffler to the crowd as one of his “most persistent and lovable internet trolls,” then walked over and gave him the microphone. Leffler asked two questions, and Sand answered both.

“Like a good believer in my faith, I turned the other cheek,” Sand said.

He cited St. Francis of Assisi and the saying, often attributed to the saint, that Christians should preach the Gospel at all times and use words only when necessary.

“There is nothing that felt better to me as a human being, as a Christian,” Sand said, “than to hand the microphone to someone that the whole world is telling me is my enemy.”

In the Klein interview, Sand said the Bible story that stayed with him as a boy was Jesus overturning the money changers’ tables in the Temple.

What angered Jesus, Sand said, were “people in positions of trust and power who were abusing their trust and power to enrich and serve themselves.”

As an assistant attorney general, Sand prosecuted Eddie Tipton, the lottery security chief who rigged jackpots in the largest lottery-fixing scheme uncovered in the United States. He later served two terms as state auditor and ran for governor promising to “flip some tables in Des Moines.”

Sand told Klein he prays the Lord’s Prayer every day, and that its line about temptation shapes his view of the two-party system. Candidates and consultants, he said, “don’t have to solve problems to get reelected, they just have to be the lesser of two evils.”

During the campaign, Sand held 200 public town halls. At each one, he asked the Republicans present to raise their hands so the Democrats and independents could applaud them. The room then sang the first verse of “America the Beautiful.”

Three days after the election, Sand said on Iowa Press that he would need to work with Republican lawmakers. “We don’t elect a dictator, right?” he said. “We don’t elect a king or a queen.”

Sand is not Catholic, though he has spoken publicly about the last two popes. When Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025, Sand wrote that Francis “so often set a reaffirming example of the heart of Jesus’s message, and I am so grateful for his leadership.”

On Easter Sunday this year, Pope Leo XIV urged the world to lay down its weapons as the Iran war continued. Sand shared coverage of the address that day with one line: “A timely Easter message from the Pope.” In October, after Leo had part of a lung removed in cancer surgery, Sand offered prayers for his recovery.

Sand told Klein the heart of Christianity lies in Matthew 25 and the Sermon on the Mount. He credited Adam Hamilton, the Methodist pastor Kansas voters elected to the U.S. Senate this month, with giving that tradition a public voice.

That tradition, Sand said, means treating people “the way that you would want to be treated as opposed to tearing people apart from each other.” He said much of that has gone missing from American politics. “I think that we have lost out in part because of that,” he said.

Republicans have objected to Sand’s use of Scripture. During the campaign, Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann accused him of “cherry-picking Bible verses,” and conservative host Steve Deace said Sand was trying to co-opt religion.

Sand was not the only Democrat to talk about Scripture on the trail this fall. James Talarico cited Popes Francis and Leo in Texas while courting Catholics who oppose abortion, and Hamilton invited Vice President JD Vance to church after Vance attacked his faith.

On his flight home from Peru this month, Pope Leo said he hoped the U.S. midterm elections would bring “less war, less division.”

Asked at the end of the Klein interview what listeners should read, Sand recommended the four Gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.

People who read them, he said, “would be surprised to see what it was that Jesus actually said about what he wanted from us.”

At Letters from Leo, we stand with every public servant who hands the microphone to a neighbor he disagrees with, and with the Christians and people of goodwill who believe the Gospel asks us to love even those the world calls our enemies.

For too long, the loudest voices claiming Jesus in American politics have used his name to divide. In Iowa, Rob Sand has offered voters a faith that goes after corruption and still treats every voter, his internet trolls included, as a child of God.

This is the fastest-growing Catholic community in the country because people are hungry for that kind of faith in public life, rooted in the Sermon on the Mount, Matthew 25 and the witness of Pope Francis and Pope Leo XIV.

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