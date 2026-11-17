Pope Leo XIV answers questions from journalists aboard the papal flight from Lima, Peru, to Rome on Nov. 16, 2026, as Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni holds a microphone at right. Eighty-two journalists flew with the pope. (Vatican Media)

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Pope Leo XIV said on Monday that he hopes this month’s midterm elections, which handed Democrats control of the House and the Senate, will bring the United States “less acrimony, less war, less division.”

He spoke during a 45-minute press conference aboard the papal plane from Lima to Rome, at the end of a 12-day journey through Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru. Leo also said he will not loosen Traditionis Custodes, Pope Francis’s 2021 restrictions on the Latin Mass, and he described urging Argentine President Javier Milei to look after “the neediest” in his country.

The plane landed in Rome on Tuesday morning.

“A dream, but … possible”

Earlier this month, Leo cast his ballot by mail from the Vatican. On the plane, Giacomo Galeazzi of La Stampa asked whether the vote would bring moderation or more polarization, at a moment when (in Galeazzi’s telling) hybrid and cognitive wars are spreading around the world.

Leo answered in Italian. “I would like to see a greater capacity for dialogue, bridge-building, reconciliation,” he said. “I know that this, too, is a dream, but I know that it is possible.”

He was not making a political comment, he added. He was promoting the Church’s social doctrine “in the hope that some will listen.”

Plenty of Catholics already had. An NBC exit poll showed Catholic voters swinging 21 points away from Trump in the first midterm of Leo’s pontificate, after a year in which the president picked a fight with the pope over the Iran war.

“My deep faith in democracy”

Valentina Alazraki of Mexico’s N+ Televisa asked a gentler question: what had the United States given him? Leo, answering in Spanish, said that in many ways he is “a gringo, a North American.” He recalled a newspaper article before the conclave that called him “the least American of the Americans,” and he said he speaks directly about things, his own health included, in a way that is more common in the United States.

Then he added a line of his own. “I don’t want to provoke other questions here,” he said, “but my deep faith in democracy, in democratic participation, is also part of being North American.”

Seven months ago, Trump wrote on Truth Social that “if I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.” Leo’s account of his own country runs the other way. Democracy, for the boy from Dolton, Illinois, is something you practice and something you owe your neighbors.

The Church teaches as much. The Catechism asks citizens to “take an active part in public life” as far as they can, and in September Leo told Catholics they cannot remain unengaged spectators. On Monday, he folded that teaching into his own biography.

Milei and the neediest

Elisabetta Piqué of La Nación asked about his meetings with Milei, the libertarian president who once called Francis “the representative of evil on Earth.” Leo said his message “is not political,” though some people try to push him right or left.

“And that is what I spoke about with President Milei,” he said, “speaking about respect for the human person, encouraging him to take more into consideration above all the neediest within Argentine society.”

Leo said the two men reached “a mutual understanding” on the value of human life “in all its stages,” and that Milei showed an openness to the message. Eight days earlier, standing beside Milei in Buenos Aires, Leo had told Argentina that the economy must serve the person.

Sergio Rubín of Clarín pressed him on the collapse of Argentina’s middle class. Leo urged the powerful “to work in a world where fewer and fewer have more,” and he said the Church’s social doctrine asks how to redistribute wealth “in a way that is a bit more equitable, much more.”

“Not right now”

Jean-Marie Guénois of Le Figaro asked whether Leo was considering making Traditionis Custodes more flexible. Leo answered in English.

“No, not right now,” he said. “Traditionis Custodes, it’s the decision of Pope Francis, and we will continue to follow that.”

In July, Cardinal Arthur Roche, the Vatican’s liturgy chief, told The Tablet that Leo would not change the document. Leo has now said so in his own voice. He framed the decision around unity, noting that “the vast majority of Catholics around the world” celebrate “the rite of Vatican II, Paul VI.” Those who want the older Mass can still apply for a dispensation, which he called “an avenue available.”

He also gave the clearest account yet of his health. The tumor surgeons removed from his lung last month was “entirely contained,” he said, and he needs no further treatment beyond annual checkups. He is not at 100%, he told a Uruguayan reporter, but he is doing “quite well.”

What I told CNN

On Monday, I joined CNN’s Amanpour to talk about the trip. I argued that Leo’s defense of democracy is something new in the Catholic tradition, and that it comes from the first pope known to have voted in a secular democratic election.

When I was asked whether Leo risks aligning the Church with the left, I said the Church is not partisan (Leo himself has voted in both Democratic and Republican primaries). But God is not neutral about the political life of a nation, and right now, as I see it, the biggest threats to democratic rule come from right-wing populist movements.

Leo put it more gently somewhere over the Atlantic, telling 82 reporters that less war and less division may sound like a dream, though he believes it is possible.

At Letters from Leo, we stand with Pope Leo XIV and with every Catholic who believes, as he said on Monday, that faith in democracy and faith in God can live in the same heart. We stand with the neediest in Argentina, whose cause he carried into the Casa Rosada.

An American pope voted this fall, then crossed three countries asking their leaders to put the poor first. His question for the rest of us is whether we will help build the bridges he keeps describing.

This is the fastest-growing Catholic community in the country because people are hungry for a Church that speaks plainly about the common good. They want shepherds who refuse to let polarization have the last word — and right now, as our country begins a new chapter in Washington, that hunger has never been more urgent.

If you believe this movement matters — Catholics and people of goodwill standing for human dignity and the common good — I am asking you to join us.

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Watch and read the full press conference

Here is EWTN’s video of Pope Leo XIV’s full in-flight press conference on Nov. 16, 2026, on the papal plane from Lima to Rome. The pope answered in English, Spanish, and Italian. The transcript below is our own English translation from the original audio, lightly edited for clarity.

Matteo Bruni [in Italian]: Good morning, everyone. Good morning, Your Holiness. The first thing I want to say to you, also on behalf of the journalists, is thank you, thank you for this journey, on which you led us to discover the diversity of this land, the great variety of this land, but also the great diversity of the peoples we have met, along with their love and their faith: love for the Church, and clearly love for you, especially in Chiclayo, and faith, the faith that also becomes hope in the face of great adversity, which you spoke to us about in these days. But perhaps you would like to say a word to us first.

Pope Leo XIV [in English]: I will begin in English. Good afternoon, everyone. Nice to see you. Thank you for the work you’ve been doing, accompanying on this journey. I hope I didn’t tire you out too much.

Pope Leo XIV: It was, I think, a wonderful trip in many ways. Three countries, three very different countries, yet with common elements, not only linguistically. At the same time, great differences among them.

Pope Leo XIV: I think what occurs to me is I would say this trip we could entitle Magnifica Humanitas, because it was a true experience of meeting people, recognizing the gifts in the different cultures, the different peoples, the different cities and rural areas that we visited, at the same time recognizing that the great gift of humanity is all the greater because it is God’s creation, and because God chose to incarnate. God chose to become human to help us recognize how great this gift of humanity is. We saw it in so many different ways, so many different colors, different music, different expressions of faith and devotion throughout the days we’ve been traveling.

Pope Leo XIV [in Spanish]: And so, personally, I want to thank God and thank the peoples, the communities, the countries that have welcomed me, that have welcomed us during these days, recognizing that there truly is much to celebrate. There is great value in human experiences and religious experiences, the experience of devotion and faith that we have been able to share in these days. And so I think that, above all, is where we should underline the beauty of a journey like this one, an apostolic journey whose main focus is to share the faith, to share the message of the Gospel,

Pope Leo XIV [in English]: in the midst of various peoples that have different experiences, many times with suffering and pain, but always celebrating our faith in God. Thank you very much. So, if anyone wants to ask something, I’m willing to try to answer.

Matteo Bruni [in Italian]: Thank you, Your Holiness. And perhaps, retracing the magnifica humanitas of these days, starting with Uruguay, we have with us Juan Paullier, a journalist with Zorrilla Media.

Juan Carlos Paullier, Zorrilla Media [in Spanish]: Your Holiness, how do you feel? Did the stamina you showed on this trip surprise even you?

Pope Leo XIV [in Spanish]: My stamina? Did it surprise me? Other people are surprised by me. I give thanks to God. The truth is that from the first week, a little more than a month ago, as everyone knows, after a somewhat significant operation, I had in mind from the very beginning that the trip was scheduled, and I wanted to fulfill it. And so, with the help of God, and I believe deeply in the power of prayer (I received messages from literally all over the world), with a certain determination that I also have, and with the help of the doctors, it turned out that it was possible. And I have to say, I am not at 100%, but I am doing quite well. And as for the stamina, it is one of the gifts the Lord has given me. So, thanks be to God.

Matteo Bruni: Thank you, Juan.

Juan Carlos Paullier [in Spanish]: In particular, about Uruguay, which already seems like a long time ago: one of the things you said there was that we should not confuse smallness with insignificance. What concrete example can the Uruguayan Church give to other communities? Why did you decide to visit a country like Uruguay, and what fruits do you hope your visit will leave among Uruguayan Catholics, but also in society at large, which is so secular? Thank you very much.

Pope Leo XIV [in Spanish]: Thank you. We are in the month of November, and the season of Advent and Christmas is already approaching. And I think, for example, of Bethlehem, of those small towns where Jesus arrived with his message, and of how a small community can do great things, not because they are enormous in themselves, but because faith begins like the mustard seed.

Pope Leo XIV: In Uruguay, we have all seen (perhaps some were even surprised) the response of the Catholic community, and it has been very large. Then, by a happy providence in the planning, we were able to be present for the feast, the celebration of Our Lady of the Thirty-Three, a very important feast in the devotion of the Catholics of Uruguay and in their history. And so, with these elements, one sees that even in a country considered secular, a country where many people no longer actively practice a faith or a religion, where their participation may be limited or nothing at all, the Church, the faithful, Christians have much to say. And the response in these days has been wonderful, and I believe it will have left some seed that will grow.

Matteo Bruni: Thank you, Your Holiness. The second question is from Elisabetta Piqué of La Nación, an Argentine journalist.

Elisabetta Piqué, La Nación [in Spanish]: Thank you, Holy Father, for this wonderful journey. We congratulate you, because we are wiped out. Well, I wanted to ask you: during the Argentine leg, you met a couple of times with President Javier Milei. Can you tell us a little about how those meetings went? You gave many messages there. Which message was the most important for you, for the government of Javier Milei? And then one more question, the big question that lingered in the air, and you knew Pope Francis well: why did he never go to Argentina?

Pope Leo XIV [in Spanish]: The second question I am not going to try to answer, because I do not know, and I cannot pretend, I cannot presume to read the mind of Francis, however much of a collaborator I may have been, however well I came to know him in recent years. Why don’t we leave that to the mystery of eternal life? We can ask him.

Pope Leo XIV: I had already met President Milei in Rome when he came to the Vatican. The same was true with Francis: politically, they represented very different lines, and yet they apparently got along very well.

Pope Leo XIV: I insist that the message I want to give, the message I want to bring, is not political. And although there are some who try to push me, in some countries, to the right, to the left, who criticize or don’t criticize, I speak of magnificent humanity. And that is what I spoke about with President Milei, speaking about respect for the human person, encouraging him to take more into consideration above all the neediest within Argentine society.

Pope Leo XIV: If we talk about questions of the economy, some of the difficulties the country is still dragging along from when he started, et cetera. But above all there was, let’s say, a mutual understanding about the value of life, the value of the human being in all its stages. We have to look for ways to work together on that. That is where our conversation went. And you saw it, both at the arrival and at the farewell: there was an openness in him to hear this message. So I believe that, in that sense, it has been something very positive.

Matteo Bruni: Thank you, Elisabetta. Thank you, Holy Father. Another question from Argentina, from Pamela Francescato of Canal 5 Noticias.

Pamela Francescato, Canal 5 Noticias [in Spanish]: Well, Holy Father, I want to congratulate you on your energy. We have seen you looking very, very well the whole time, and you have conveyed a great deal of love to all of us. Before you arrived, Argentina was going through, and is going through, a very difficult moment, a moment of darkness in many respects. And after your departure, after hearing your words, today in Argentina the only thing anyone talks about is you. I tell you, whenever you turn on the television or the radio, it is the only thing. You have left a very, very strong mark on all of us. Society needed your voice, your magnifica humanitas, how magnificent humanity is, that we have to keep on being human. What advice can you give us? Today Argentina, after your visit, is smiling. What is your advice?

Pope Leo XIV [in Spanish]: More and more, I believe we are all realizing how we have let ourselves be carried away by algorithms and by a polarization that is not accidental, that in many situations has been intentionally provoked. And I believe (this is a parenthesis, but not entirely) that you have a very great role in helping everyone overcome that kind of polarization, and in saying: let us look at what was lived in Argentina for a few days. How is it possible that right, left, all of us were there in the street, celebrating and rejoicing in something far greater than a political argument?

Pope Leo XIV: Personally, I believe very much that in the message of Jesus Christ (although I have great respect for those who are not Christians, who choose another path), in the message of building bridges, of seeking reconciliation, we can discover anew that there are elements in humanity that are much greater and much deeper than the things that so often cause us this division and hatred and this polarization.

Pope Leo XIV: I would like to think that, if for no other reason, the visit has served to awaken in the hearts of many people the thought that we can change that chip. We can think in another way. There will still be differences of opinion. But it is not necessary to reach the point of hating one another, of using such violent language, of creating even within families an inability to talk, to come together. So I hope that, once again, we are sowing seeds of hope, a message that unity is possible despite difficulties and differences, in order to seek solutions, always thinking of the common good, of the good of the people. Thank you.

Matteo Bruni: The next question comes from Sergio Rubín, a journalist with Clarín, again from Argentina.

Sergio Rubín, Clarín [in Spanish]: Your Holiness, thank you very much for visiting us, for all your effort. Clearly the theme of unity ran through your entire message in Argentina, from your arrival to your departure. Many people wonder whether that message will actually be heard. And the question I want to ask you, beyond that very concrete observation: Argentina had a large middle class, and it has suffered a spectacular social collapse, as if it had been through a war, which it has not. The question is, now there is an austerity program under way. What can be said from the social doctrine of the Church? Because there are people making a great effort, there are many people suffering. And how can it be that this immorality, an Argentina with so much wealth and so much intellectual talent, has not been able to move forward? Thank you very much.

Pope Leo XIV [in Spanish]: Thank you. Without getting into a course in economics, and given that these are questions or aspects at the international level that have contributed to that very heavy weight which causes so many problems for the middle class, not to mention the poorest, I believe that here, too, we have to encourage everyone, the people, the citizens, but also the political class, to see how to work together to rebuild and improve living conditions for all the people.

Pope Leo XIV: In some cases that includes international cooperation. It includes the search for solutions to those difficulties that are causing strong conflict, or economic effects, among peoples. All of us have to look to the common good. Often small businesses, if they receive some help, can do more to create jobs, to strengthen a little that possibility of a middle class.

Pope Leo XIV: But it is very important to encourage not only individuals to seek how to live with hope, but also to encourage the powerful to seek values for the good of all, to work in a world where fewer and fewer have more. The accumulation of wealth, which is also a message of the social doctrine, means asking how to redistribute in a way that is a bit more equitable, much more, so that the shrinking, or even the disappearance, of the middle class does not happen, and to strengthen the working class, people, movements, so that they can live with more dignity.

Matteo Bruni: Thank you, Your Holiness. The next question comes from Peru. Fátima Saldonid works for Peruvian public television.

Fátima Saldonid, TV Perú [in Spanish]: Holy Father, you know that we are very effusive, with lots of hugs and lots of gestures. We were a little worried by the images when the rosary was thrown at you, but I know they did it with all their love, because everyone wants to be close to you. You have said that in your work in Peru you learned to be a bishop, and then you told us that here, on this tour, you also learned a little about being Vicar of Christ. What moved you the most, and what does it leave you for the future of your ministry, of your work in the Church? And something other people don’t understand is that you are our father, but our father has been promoted. When will you come back?

Pope Leo XIV [in Spanish]: Well, we will leave the last question aside, because I don’t know where I am going next year, much less in the future. And I take advantage of the question to say that organizing a papal visit in these places is an enormous amount of work. I thank all the communities: Lima, which has more resources but has done a great job; Pucallpa, which has fewer resources but a great deal of warmth in many senses, and which also worked to organize yesterday’s activities; Cusco; Chiclayo. Truly, we have to recognize and thank everyone who worked on this. If I came too often, it would not be fair to them, so we are going to let them rest a bit.

Pope Leo XIV: The affection of the Peruvians, even of the person who, with great faith, simply wanted to give me a rosary: these are things one carries in the heart, perhaps in the eye, but they mark one’s life. And they show that here there truly is enthusiasm, here there is deep faith, here there is a desire to receive the Lord’s blessing through, in this case, a servant, the Pope. That closeness is itself a message from both sides. And so to be able to share the faith with joy, to be able to give the blessing.

Pope Leo XIV: It is a little like the Gospel, the woman who only wanted to touch the hem of Christ’s garment to receive his blessing. I rode by in the vehicle, and people wanted to touch the Pope’s window, and they tried to get past the lines of the National Police. But they wanted to live and feel and experience this faith. I try, and thanks be to God for the energy he gives me, I try to be close to them, but I also receive, in the sense that this enthusiasm, this faith, this devotion is truly a gift of God. They have shared it with me, they have shared it with everyone around the world who has witnessed what we have lived. I give thanks to God. There are no other words.

Matteo Bruni: Thank you, Your Holiness. Thank you, Fátima. The next question is from Carlos Villarreal of RPP.

Carlos Villarreal, RPP Noticias [in Spanish]: Holy Father, how are you? RPP Noticias greets you. Holy Father, one of the fundamental aspects of your visit has been your arrival in Peru at a very difficult time for us, right? In your address you mentioned the current situation of violence, the El Niño phenomenon, and the rains in the north, which you know very well. In that sense, how do you think Peruvians, believers and nonbelievers, can sustain over time the spirit of unity, faith and hope that your visit has awakened in us? And allow me, too: I know that in Peru you met with people who have reported being victims of deplorable acts by members of the Church. That meeting you had with them, what feelings did it stir in you? How did you take those meetings? What did they bring up within you? Thank you very much, Holy Father.

Pope Leo XIV [in Spanish]: Thank you. In a certain sense, at least part of the answer is the same for both. The Pope (I, at least, would be glad to visit every country, the whole world, if the Lord gives me enough time), but the Pope is one person. He represents, and this is very important, the Vicar of Christ. But the Church lives at the local level with the bishops, who are the pastors. And I believe that at least part of my message, which I also shared with the bishops, is that they are the ones who carry forward this experience of faith we have lived these days. And I told the bishops: now it is up to you to continue, not to lose the gifts we have shared these days, so that this experience of joy, of devotion, of faith goes forward and keeps growing.

Pope Leo XIV: In the case of the victims, as I believe you know, it is not the first time I have spoken with victims, certainly in Peru, but also in other countries. But the Pope cannot listen to everyone in the whole world. So it is also a gesture of the desire to be close to the victims, to help them find a path, perhaps little by little, but a path that can lead them to authentic healing. It is at the same time a commitment to keep working on prevention so that these things never happen again. And it is a call to the bishops and to pastoral workers in their dioceses: you who are closer to these situations have to fulfill your duty, you have to accompany, you have to be the ones who truly take responsibility to accompany and to help, so that there is justice and these crimes are never repeated.

Matteo Bruni [in Italian]: Thank you, Your Holiness. Thank you, Carlos. Now we move from the countries we visited and head toward Italy. The question is from Fabio Marchese Ragona of Mediaset.

Fabio Marchese Ragona, Mediaset [in Italian]: Thank you. I ask this question on behalf of all the Italians, and I ask if we can speak Italian this time. Obviously it has been a very beautiful journey, very intense, full of appointments. Some of us barely survived.

Pope Leo XIV [in Italian]: I see a lot of fatigue back there. I don’t know what’s going on.

Fabio Marchese Ragona: Yes, yes, some of us came close to a general collapse. Obviously we saw that you gave many speeches, and it almost seemed that you did not feel the fatigue. And that made us reflect on the fact that you went through a sudden moment, a hospitalization. We wanted to understand how you lived that moment as a patient, learning that you suddenly had to go to the hospital, and whether you will need to continue checkups or treatment, whether anything will change in your life as Pope.

Pope Leo XIV [in Italian]: The first news was a surprise. There were no symptoms; I felt fine. So when, during tests as part of a checkup, the routine annual checkups that I have generally done for many years now, something was discovered, it began as a shadow. Then, with further tests, they saw that there was something there, and with a biopsy, it was a tumor.

Pope Leo XIV: I must say, because it goes together a bit, as I said before: I wanted to make this journey, so I said, let’s do it right away. Perhaps it was the grace of God, but I was serene. I felt it had to be done, so let’s do it. I have confidence in the doctors we have, in the medical care, and we went ahead. Thanks be to God, as you know, everything went very well. The part of the lung they removed, the tumor was entirely contained, it was limited to there. There is no need for further treatment as far as that is concerned.

Pope Leo XIV: As a precaution, the same as always, there will be these annual checkups, let’s say; one has to be attentive, as is normal. As for how I felt, I have a brother (this is public knowledge) who is at this moment in a much more complicated situation, but we live it with great trust in the Lord too. And perhaps also as a signal to people who are suffering, who perhaps are very afraid (one understands why), to say: you have to get checkups. Prevention is very important. Try to take care of yourself, in the sense of health and everything. When there is some need for treatment, let us not be so afraid, and let things be done. And thanks be to God, in this case, also with the strength of the prayers of so many people, it went very well, and I am here as a witness to all of it.

Matteo Bruni: Thank you, Fabio. The next question is from Gerry O’Connell, America magazine. Are you going to speak English, Gerry?

Gerard O’Connell, America [in English]: I’ll speak in English, Father. First of all, congratulations. This was a wonderful trip. I’ve been on many papal trips, and I think this really was magnificent. And seeing you in Peru, I think your heart is in Peru, and your body might be in Rome.

Gerard O’Connell: But my question: yesterday at Pucallpa, speaking at the port to the missionaries and to the Amazonian leaders, you said to the missionaries, your vicariate is larger than many countries, and you have only 25 priests. Now, Holy Father, you went to Peru in 1985 as a missionary. If I understand correctly, the Augustinians in the States responded to Pope John XXIII’s appeal to send priests to Latin America. There were not sufficient priests. You’ve been there 20 years. You return as a missionary pope, and you still see the situation is very — there’s a lack of priests there, and also in the United States they’re closing churches.

Gerard O’Connell: We see that at the synod on the Amazon there was a big discussion; there was an approval of a motion to ordain viri probati, mature married men. We see that in the consultation for the synod on synodality, this issue was raised. Is the Holy Spirit not saying something to the Church through all this? And secondly, Pope Francis in his Querida Amazonia didn’t say no and didn’t say yes to the question proposed by the synod on the Amazon about the mature married men. My question: is this an issue that is still open under you? Are you still considering it? I mean, you’ve been a missionary. You’ve seen the reality. Thank you, sir.

Pope Leo XIV [in English]: Thank you. So let me say, first of all, just to add some perspective, beginning with where I started my missionary activity in Chulucanas. When I first went to Peru, there were, speaking of the Augustinians, perhaps between 15 and 20 American Augustinians and two Peruvians. Today, of the Augustinians in northern Peru, I don’t think there are any — maybe one, but I’d have to think — I don’t think there are any Americans, but there are 35 Peruvians.

Pope Leo XIV: So the Spirit works in many ways, and certainly in areas where vocation promotion and formation are carried out in ways that are, if you will, productive, the door is not closed to thinking that there could be more priests, and Peruvian priests, in the future to also attend to these missionary areas. So there are challenges there that are being faced. For example, in the Amazon region, the question of vocations has been more complicated for many different reasons. There are seven apostolic vicariates in Peru. Yesterday we were in Pucallpa. Pucallpa, Puerto Maldonado and Iquitos would be three of the vicariates that have more vocations today. Other vicariates have far fewer. There’s much work to be done.

Pope Leo XIV: One of the solutions that has been proposed for consideration is what you are speaking about. It’s not the only solution, but it’s a solution which in certain areas of the Church can cause division, because there is not universal, if you will, acceptance of that concept. And as I have made clear numerous times in this brief year and a half, or whatever it is, that I have been pope, one of my priorities is first to promote unity and communion among us as members of the Church. To promote an idea which the Holy Spirit may continue to suggest, but not just to me. The Pope doesn’t change Church doctrine. We all have to listen. The bishops have to listen. It may be in the future that some things will change.

Pope Leo XIV: However, for right now, I believe an important part of my ministry in the Church is to heal, to bring people together, similar to what we were talking about with polarization on political issues in some countries; within the Church, to say, first, let’s come together, let’s consider what we believe the priorities need to be, and then we’ll see how we walk forward from there. I’m very well aware many people are not in agreement with that approach. That’s all right. I’m here, and that’s what I am offering as part of my ministry. And I suppose that’s enough right now, because the whole question about married men as clergy is complicated. There are others who have other proposals, as we know. But all these things are going to take time, and we will go with that as the Lord moves us.

Matteo Bruni [in Italian]: Thank you, Your Holiness. The next question, excuse me, is from Sylwia Wysocka of the Polish Press Agency.

Sylwia Wysocka, PAP [in Italian]: Thank you for the beautiful journey, and for bringing us to Chiclayo. During the journey you often spoke about your surgery. Your predecessors signed a conditional letter of resignation in the event of a coma, which can happen. I wanted to ask whether you have also signed this kind of letter.

Pope Leo XIV [in Italian]: No. Thank you. For now I see no need. Thanks be to God, canon law already has several provisions that, for now, cover this matter. I am in God’s hands, as I said before I was elected Pope, and I trust. Eventually I will do it, I think, but for now I see no need. Thank you.

Matteo Bruni: Thank you, Sylwia. Thank you, Your Holiness. The next question is from Valentina Alazraki, whom you know well, of Televisa.

Valentina Alazraki, N+ Televisa [in Spanish]: Good morning, Your Holiness. Thank you for taking us on a wonderful journey. These days you have repeated that Peru is your homeland, your home, and you have told us everything this people has given you and how it transformed you. You are partly the result of what you lived in Peru. But you also have another homeland, the United States, because you were born there. So we would like to know what it is about the United States that formed you, or that the United States gave you. I know you will say there may be no dates yet, but we could think of Chiclayo to Chicago.

Pope Leo XIV [in Spanish]: Vice versa? Chiclayo to Chicago? Chicago to Chiclayo?

Valentina Alazraki: No, a trip. A trip to the United States.

Pope Leo XIV [in Spanish]: A few minutes ago I said that future trips are still being planned for 2027. One that is confirmed is Korea, for World Youth Day. Apart from that, there are several possibilities and we are considering them. But it stays there for now; I can’t say more.

Valentina Alazraki: No, I mean the part of you that the United States left you. And then I’ll ask another little question.

Pope Leo XIV [in Spanish]: Ah, another one. Related. In many ways I am a gringo, a North American. There was an article in one of the newspapers represented here, before the conclave, that said, “The least American of the Americans is Prevost.” I believe that, among other things, when I talk about things in general, I am direct. I say things as they are. On the question of my health, talking about it, even saying, “Well, I’m going through this,” would not be typical in many countries and in many cultures. In the United States it is a little more common.

Pope Leo XIV: I don’t want to provoke other questions here, but my deep faith in democracy, in democratic participation, is also part of being North American. My way of living the faith was greatly affected, let’s say transformed, in Peru. But I grew up in a family in the United States, a multicultural family, yes, but one where the faith was also lived. So I believe there are many things there; I have also been formed in that culture.

Valentina Alazraki: You know that Mexico is waiting for you with great emotion. You visited the Virgin of Guadalupe in Uruguay, and we can dream that you will visit the one in Mexico.

Pope Leo XIV [in Spanish]: Of course. I have been to Guadalupe many times. You can dream, but don’t wake up yet, because I will come. I will come.

Valentina Alazraki: Soon?

Pope Leo XIV: Soon. We’ll see how soon.

Matteo Bruni: The next question is from Jean-Marie Guénois, who works for Le Figaro, a French newspaper.

Jean-Marie Guénois, Le Figaro [in English]: Hello, Holy Father. After this very impressive journey, which has been tiring for you and came after your operation of Oct. 13, will you be reconsidering your priorities for the coming months? And if you may, I ask also three little questions on three very specific matters. Can you confirm that the Holy See is preparing a document on spiritual abuse that foresees canonical sanctions for spiritual abuse? Are you considering making the motu proprio Traditionis Custodes more flexible? And will you soon be appointing your first new cardinals? Thank you very much. Merci beaucoup.

Pope Leo XIV [in English]: In reverse order: no comment about future cardinals. There’s still enough of them there. I think the number is about 116 currently. We’ll eventually get around to that.

Pope Leo XIV: Spiritual abuse is a very serious topic in the Church. It is being studied in the Vatican. There’s not an immediate document as such that will be published, well, yet. But the concept itself, the need to be able to address some of those issues canonically, is one of the problems, because in order to exercise justice, you have to have, if you will, a codification or a juridical expression of how to apply that. And that’s a very vague concept still, although we all probably could describe either specific cases or kinds of instances where that has happened. So we’re studying that and working on it.

Pope Leo XIV: No, not right now. Traditionis Custodes, it’s the decision of Pope Francis, and we will continue to follow that. Traditionis Custodes includes possibilities of dispensation, or of allowing the Tridentine Mass, or the Vetus Ordo Mass, to be celebrated. And so, again, for the unity of the Church, the vast majority of Catholics around the world, we celebrate the rite of Vatican II, Paul VI, and we will continue to do that. And there is an avenue available for those who wish to apply for the dispensation.

Pope Leo XIV: I don’t feel like I need to adjust [my priorities], thank you, but things will continue as we’ve been doing, basically. Some of the journalists may have to adjust theirs after the journey. They’re tired.

Matteo Bruni [in Italian]: One last question: Giacomo Galeazzi of La Stampa.

Giacomo Galeazzi, La Stampa [in Italian]: Your Holiness, I think I am indirectly one of those who can confirm that you are in good health, because yesterday in Cusco I felt ill. Evidently you managed to speak, while I couldn’t even walk. Your Holiness, you voted in the midterm elections. What do you expect now for your country, both domestically and abroad, at a moment when hybrid warfare and cognitive warfare are spreading around the world? In Italy, too, we are paying the consequences. So, more moderation or more polarization after the midterm vote?

Pope Leo XIV [in Italian]: Well, I can only repeat what I said a few minutes ago: I would like to see a greater capacity for dialogue, bridge-building, reconciliation. Less acrimony, less war, less division. I know that this, too, is a dream, but I know that it is possible. And so, let’s see. I’m not making a political comment. I am, let’s say, promoting the social doctrine of the Church, in the hope that some will listen, and we try to promote dialogue and this capacity to listen, always.

Matteo Bruni: Thank you, Your Holiness, thank you for this work.

Pope Leo XIV [in Italian]: Thank you all. I hope you can rest a bit on the flight. Thanks again.