Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Donald J Frickel's avatar
Donald J Frickel
4h

Barron is part of the problem, not part of the solution. He provides window dressing for Trump and the far-right espousing ideology not the teachings of Jesus. He is a disgrace.

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Kathleen Banfield's avatar
Kathleen Banfield
4h

I may be wrong, but I can't recall Archbishop Fulton Sheen associated with any political party. He stood for God and God alone.

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