Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacobs-Meadway Roberta's avatar
Jacobs-Meadway Roberta
9h

Feed my sheep - the message of the Gospels resonates for those attuned and willing to hear and heed.

Reply
Share
Dannys's avatar
Dannys
9h

👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture