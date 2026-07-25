Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Jacobs-Meadway Roberta's avatar
Jacobs-Meadway Roberta
4h

The message is unambiguous. May it be heard and resonate.

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Lola Renda's avatar
Lola Renda
4h

I must believe this is the Universe speaking through Pope Leo XIV.

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