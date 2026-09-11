Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Ellie29's avatar
Ellie29
15m

I watched the 9/11 remembrances this morning on TV. Nothing compared to this article or the video of The Falling Man. Thank you for sharing both. Anyone who judged those who made that ultimate decision should be ashamed of themselves. Into the loving arms of God, indeed.

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Liz Scheffler's avatar
Liz Scheffler
11m

A few days after Sept 11, 2001, I walked by an in-progress discussion between two very devout Catholics. They were discussing if those who jumped had committed suicide. I remember thinking, (and may have said but the first week after the 9/11 events required many operating changes) leave it with God in His grace and mercy.

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