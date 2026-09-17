Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M.S. Ocampo's avatar
M.S. Ocampo
8h

I said it before and I'll say it again. To quote Hamilton "Immigrants. We get the job done!"

Reply
Share
Theresa Westergard's avatar
Theresa Westergard
5h

Thank you Christopher. This gives me hope

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture