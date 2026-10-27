Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Julie M Murray's avatar
Julie M Murray
5h

No apology needed, Christopher Hale, for continuing to "bird dog" this scandalous event on the part of 12 Bishops. Please keep doing this work!!! Your clear, discerning, moderate voice telling the truth is what is needed now. Thank you!!

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Francisco Z.'s avatar
Francisco Z.
5h

The bishops who have not responded must surely know that this isn’t just going to fade away. Whether they are actually Trump supporters or merely hopelessly naive, they have to know how their actions are perceived by their parishioners, by their fellow bishops, and by the Pope and the Vatican. Their silence only makes it appear to have been a political choice to support Trump on the eve of the midterms.

The only positive note in all this is the perhaps surprising absence of a thirteenth bishop— Bp. Robert Barron. I cannot imagine that he wasn’t invited, and am gratified that, despite what we know of his politics, he chose not to participate so soon before the election. He deserves credit for his decision.

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