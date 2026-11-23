Richard Cardinal Cushing, archbishop of Boston, delivers a reading during graveside services for President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 25, 1963, as members of the Kennedy family, including Jacqueline Kennedy (right, veiled), look on. (Cecil Stoughton / White House Photographs, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library)

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John F. Kennedy heard his last Mass in Washington at Holy Trinity Church in Georgetown on Nov. 1, 1963, the Feast of All Saints. He had walked to that parish from his Georgetown home in the years before the White House, and he went to Mass there on the morning of his inauguration.

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy leave Holy Trinity Church in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington after attending Mass. (AP Photo / William J. Smith)

His final Sundays took him out of the capital. On Nov. 10, the president brought Jacqueline and the children to St. Stephen the Martyr in Middleburg, Virginia, a country parish finished with him in mind. A week later, on Nov. 17, he knelt at St. Ann Catholic Church in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Five days after that, he was dead in Dallas.

Sixty-three years ago today, on a Friday in late November, the country lost its first Catholic president. Over the next four days, Americans who had spent the 1960 campaign asking whether a Catholic could be trusted with the presidency watched his Church bury him, one rite at a time, on live television. For many of them it was the first Mass they had ever seen.

In New Orleans that afternoon, a local television crew found a Catholic nun and her schoolgirls trying to absorb the news.

A prayer in Fort Worth

The last public prayer offered in Kennedy’s presence came over breakfast. In the ballroom of the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth on the morning of Nov. 22, Chamber of Commerce president Raymond Buck introduced Monsignor Vincent J. Wolf, a local Catholic pastor, to give the invocation.

A Fort Worth Star-Telegram photographer caught the head table at prayer, with the president bowed beside Vice President Lyndon Johnson, Lady Bird Johnson, and Gov. John Connally and his wife, Nellie. Jacqueline Kennedy had not yet come down to the ballroom; she made her entrance later in the program. Less than two hours after the breakfast, the motorcade turned onto Elm Street in Dallas.

The last rites at Parkland

Father Oscar Huber, a Vincentian from Perryville, Missouri, was pastor of a different Holy Trinity, the parish of that name in Dallas. He had walked a few blocks from his rectory that morning to watch the president pass. His associate, Father James Thompson, saw the news of the shooting on television, and the two priests drove to Parkland Memorial Hospital.

The Rev. Oscar Huber, pastor of Holy Trinity Church in Dallas, who anointed President Kennedy at Parkland Memorial Hospital, photographed on Nov. 23, 1963. (Dallas Times Herald Collection / The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza)

By the time Huber reached the emergency room, there was nothing left for the doctors to do. He drew back the sheet from Kennedy’s face, anointed his forehead with oil, and gave the Church’s absolution and extreme unction conditionally (the form a priest uses when he cannot know whether the soul has already left the body).

The words were Latin.

Mrs. Kennedy and the others in the room joined him in the Our Father and the Hail Mary.

Huber later told the National Catholic Welfare Conference’s news service that the first lady “graciously thanked me and asked me to pray for the president.”

The Rev. James N. Thompson, Huber’s associate at Holy Trinity Church, leaves Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. (Dallas Times Herald Collection / The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza)

Then the priests walked out into a hallway full of reporters, and it was through them that the first word of the president’s death reached the wires.

An Associated Press bulletin reported that two priests had stepped out of Parkland’s emergency ward and “said President Kennedy died of his bullet wounds.” When a reporter asked Huber whether the president was dead, the AP quoted his answer: “He’s dead all right.” The White House had not yet made its formal announcement.

Minutes later, NBC newsman Bill Ryan broke in on Chet Huntley to read the flash on the air.

About an hour after the priests spoke to reporters, Lyndon Johnson took the presidential oath in the conference room of Air Force One at Love Field. Aides could not find a Bible on board. The book Judge Sarah T. Hughes held for him was a Catholic missal taken from a side table in Kennedy’s bedroom on the plane, mistaken in the rush for a Bible.

Lyndon B. Johnson takes the oath of office from U.S. District Judge Sarah T. Hughes aboard Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, with Lady Bird Johnson and Jacqueline Kennedy at his side. (Cecil Stoughton / White House Photographs, LBJ Presidential Library)

In New York, crowds streamed into St. Patrick’s Cathedral that November to pray and light candles for the president.

Over the next three days, Cardinal Cushing would bury his friend in a Latin rite most Americans had never seen, while a young priest hidden beneath the altar told the nation what it was watching.