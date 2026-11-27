Liam Conejo Ramos, 5, wears the blue bunny hat he had on when ICE agents detained him in Columbia Heights, Minn., as he sits with his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, in Minnesota on Feb. 1, 2026, the day after their release from the Dilley detention center. (Rep. Joaquin Castro photo)

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A 7-year-old girl from New Orleans is among dozens of children spending Thanksgiving at an immigration detention center in Dilley, Texas, the only facility that Immigration and Customs Enforcement uses to hold families with children.

The girl, identified by her lawyers only as Charlotte, has been held with her mother for nearly a month, since ICE agents arrested the mother while she was working as a delivery driver. In a letter to President Trump written in Spanish, the girl wrote, “I would like to visit my father and study at my school.” Her lawyers say she has lost 15 pounds in detention.

Twenty-five children at the facility have been held longer than 20 days, the limit set by the Flores settlement, a 1997 court agreement that governs the detention of migrant children. The Department of Homeland Security said this week that Charlotte’s family should have left the country when its authorization expired.

The Bulwark reported this week on how children at Dilley spent last year’s holidays. Elora Mukherjee, director of the Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School, told a forum held by Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats in March that on Thanksgiving Day, staff members brought children into a room with a table of turkey, pies and pastries. Then, she said, they covered each tray and told the children the food was for employees only.

“Children were left in tears,” Ms. Mukherjee said.

At Christmas, she said, a person dressed as Santa Claus gave each child a bag of treats, and the bags were later taken away. A parent described a separate Santa visit in a sworn declaration filed in the Flores litigation. “It was so cruel,” the parent said.

Other declarations describe worms in the broccoli and chicken and sand in the tap water. One parent said a daughter who was refused a vegetarian meal fainted twice. Bottled water from the commissary costs a family $30 a week.

ICE did not respond to questions about conditions at the facility this holiday season. After similar accounts were published in February, Homeland Security officials accused news outlets of “peddling hoaxes.”

By August, at least 60 children had been held at Dilley for 100 days or more, according to an analysis of federal data. The government held about 3,000 children there in the year after the facility reopened in March 2025, and more than half were held longer than 20 days.

A Catholic campaign against detention

The Catholic Church in the United States has opposed family detention at least since the Dilley facility opened in December 2014, when the chairman of the bishops’ migration committee called it “inhumane” to hold mothers and children “as if they are criminals.”

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, took up the issue last November. Speaking to reporters at Castel Gandolfo, he cited the Gospel of Matthew: “Jesus says very clearly at the end of the world, we’re going to be asked, ‘How did you receive the foreigner? Did you receive him and welcome him or not?’” he said.

Eight days later, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted 216 to 5 to approve a statement opposing “the indiscriminate mass deportation of people.” In August, Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller of San Antonio, whose archdiocese includes Dilley, issued a pastoral letter on migration titled “We Will Come to You.”

Catholic nuns have been among the most visible critics of the administration’s enforcement campaign this year.

On June 28, ICE agents handcuffed Sister Leticia Ugboaja, a Nigerian nun and registered nurse, as she walked to Sunday Mass in McAllen, Texas. She later said agents refused her request to attend Mass and receive Communion. She was released that evening after members of Congress from both parties intervened.

Sister Leticia “Letty” Ugboaja pauses during a news conference at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas, on July 23. It was her first public statement since ICE agents handcuffed her on her way to Sunday Mass in June. (Michael Gonzalez / AP)

In Harlingen, about 40 miles east, Sister Rose Kuhn of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary attends immigration court each week to sit with unaccompanied children, some as young as 4, who appear before a judge without a lawyer.

In October, Sister Nancy Sylvester, a member of the same order, asked Vice President JD Vance at a CBS News town hall in Michigan how ICE’s conduct could be justified to people of faith. Mr. Vance, a Catholic, said the administration was trying to strike a balance and acknowledged that “sometimes you have some people who really screw up.”

On Oct. 28, more than 100 people joined the Sisters of St. Joseph outside ICE’s field office in Philadelphia, carrying wooden crosses bearing the names of people who had died in ICE custody. The nuns have held vigils there since early 2025.

Sister Bonnie McMenamin of the Sisters of St. Joseph holds a cross bearing the name of Silverio Villegas-González outside the ICE field office in Philadelphia on Oct. 28, 2026. (Jessica Griffin / The Philadelphia Inquirer)

“We have no authority — just moral authority,” Sister Janice Vanderneck, who keeps a weekly vigil outside ICE’s office in Pittsburgh, said last December.

Democrats, who won control of both chambers of Congress on Nov. 3, take their seats in January. Representative Joaquin Castro, a San Antonio Democrat who has made seven oversight visits to Dilley, has said the facility is “in perpetual violation of the law” and should be closed.

In the meantime, Each Step Home, a nonprofit that funds commissary accounts for families at Dilley, has secured a donor match of up to $100,000 for gifts made through Dec. 31.

At Letters from Leo, we stand with Charlotte, with every child locked inside Dilley this Thanksgiving, and with the nuns who have spent this year at courthouse doors and ICE gates insisting that a child’s dignity does not depend on her mother’s paperwork.

The Church that taught this country to say grace is now asking whether we meant it. Pope Leo XIV has given the answer Christ gave, and the women religious who built Catholic America are living it out on sidewalks from Philadelphia to Harlingen.

This is the fastest-growing Catholic community in the country because people are hungry for a faith that will not sit down to dinner and forget the children outside the door. Many of them are tired of a Christianity that blesses cruelty and want one that sets another place.

If you believe this movement matters, with Catholics and people of goodwill standing for the dignity of every migrant child, I am asking you to join us.

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Happy Thanksgiving. Thank you for reading. I’ll see you on the road.

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