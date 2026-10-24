Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Jacobs-Meadway Roberta's avatar
Jacobs-Meadway Roberta
3h

Trump lies. And water is wet. And Trump will make any claim to the credit that others deserve or “gift” some of the credit to one of his lackeys and/or fellow grifters, including the second trophy wife who clearly does not give a rat’s rear about anything except enjoying her gilded life as far from Trump as she can be.

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Marcia Braun's avatar
Marcia Braun
3h

Pope Leo did "the quiet work." That says a lot, doesn't it? What a contrast with the Trumps!

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