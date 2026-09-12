Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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M.S. Ocampo's avatar
M.S. Ocampo
7h

This is a great example of God drawing straight with crooked lines. While I don't believe that it was God's will that 9/11 would happen, he definitely brought a lot of good things out of the tragedy.

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Anita Butler's avatar
Anita Butler
7h

Beautiful story of Pope Francis and the work of the Holy Spirit to move him in the right direction. Thank you Chris

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