Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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“Disarm AI” — Pope Leo XIV Drops His First Encyclical on Slavery, Algorithms, and War
The pope’s first encyclical takes on autonomous weapons, the layoff cycle behind generative AI, and the algorithmic capture of democracy — and asks…
  Christopher Hale
The Spirit Walks Through Locked Doors
Pope Leo XIV told St. Peter’s this morning that Pentecost arrives where the doors are closed. The question today is which door in your life you are…
  Christopher Hale
Pope Leo XIV’s First Encyclical Arrives Tomorrow — Here’s What We Expect
Pope Leo XIV says humanity faces a choice: the Tower of Babel or a civilization of love. Magnifica Humanitas, his first social encyclical, releases…
  Christopher Hale
“Life Is Political” — Cardinal Michael Czerny Defends Pope Leo XIV’s Amidst Trump Attacks
Recorded on April 13 — the day Trump opened his tirade against Pope Leo XIV — and released only today, the new CBS interview shows why Czerny is the…
  Christopher Hale
“An Eclipse of What It Means to Be Human” — Pope Leo XIV Previews AI Encyclical
At the Vatican on Friday, the American pope previewed Magnifica Humanitas — the encyclical Cardinal Michael Czerny tells CBS News will confront “control…
  Christopher Hale
As Christian Persecution Surges in Netanyahu's Israel, Pope Leo XIV Confronts a Hatred Crisis That Has Reached American Streets
Sister Mary Meline tells NBC News they spit on her in Jerusalem. The San Diego mosque buried its dead. Washington marks a year since anti-Semitic…
  Christopher Hale
What the Vatican Just Released on Gay Catholics — and Where Pope Leo Stands
An explainer on Study Group 9’s final report, the two testimonies that surprised everyone, and the synodal process Pope Leo XIV is letting run.
  Christopher Hale
Sent by Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Czerny Rebukes Trump’s Threats to “Take Cuba”
Eight days after Marco Rubio’s Vatican audience, Cardinal Czerny answered from the altar of St. Ignatius in Rome. The Church will not be conscripted…
  Christopher Hale
Stephen Colbert’s White Whale — Will Pope Leo XIV Close The Late Show on Thursday?
Colbert told Entertainment Weekly the first U.S.-born pope was the guest he wanted before his show ended. I asked CBS if it would happen. They declined…
  Christopher Hale
Joined By Anti-Catholic Pastors, Barron and Dolan Speak at Trump’s Prayer Rally
Pastor Robert Jeffress, who calls the Catholic Church “satanic,” headlined the same Trump-backed rally. Ten days earlier, Dolan had called Trump’s…
  Christopher Hale
Confronting Silicon Valley, Pope Leo XIV Drops His AI Encyclical on Memorial Day With Anthropic Onstage
“Magnifica Humanitas,” the first papal encyclical on artificial intelligence, lands Monday in the Vatican’s Synod Hall — alongside an Anthropic…
  Christopher Hale
Don’t Cling to Me
On this Solemnity of the Ascension, Pope Leo says Christ is drawing us upward toward the measure of God’s heart. The first thing the risen Jesus asked…
  Christopher Hale
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