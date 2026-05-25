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“Disarm AI” — Pope Leo XIV Drops His First Encyclical on Slavery, Algorithms, and War
The pope’s first encyclical takes on autonomous weapons, the layoff cycle behind generative AI, and the algorithmic capture of democracy — and asks…
May 25
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Christopher Hale
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The Spirit Walks Through Locked Doors
Pope Leo XIV told St. Peter’s this morning that Pentecost arrives where the doors are closed. The question today is which door in your life you are…
May 25
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Christopher Hale
70
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Pope Leo XIV’s First Encyclical Arrives Tomorrow — Here’s What We Expect
Pope Leo XIV says humanity faces a choice: the Tower of Babel or a civilization of love. Magnifica Humanitas, his first social encyclical, releases…
May 24
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Christopher Hale
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“Life Is Political” — Cardinal Michael Czerny Defends Pope Leo XIV’s Amidst Trump Attacks
Recorded on April 13 — the day Trump opened his tirade against Pope Leo XIV — and released only today, the new CBS interview shows why Czerny is the…
May 23
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Christopher Hale
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“An Eclipse of What It Means to Be Human” — Pope Leo XIV Previews AI Encyclical
At the Vatican on Friday, the American pope previewed Magnifica Humanitas — the encyclical Cardinal Michael Czerny tells CBS News will confront “control…
May 22
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Christopher Hale
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As Christian Persecution Surges in Netanyahu's Israel, Pope Leo XIV Confronts a Hatred Crisis That Has Reached American Streets
Sister Mary Meline tells NBC News they spit on her in Jerusalem. The San Diego mosque buried its dead. Washington marks a year since anti-Semitic…
May 22
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Christopher Hale
118
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What the Vatican Just Released on Gay Catholics — and Where Pope Leo Stands
An explainer on Study Group 9’s final report, the two testimonies that surprised everyone, and the synodal process Pope Leo XIV is letting run.
May 21
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Christopher Hale
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Sent by Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Czerny Rebukes Trump’s Threats to “Take Cuba”
Eight days after Marco Rubio’s Vatican audience, Cardinal Czerny answered from the altar of St. Ignatius in Rome. The Church will not be conscripted…
May 20
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Christopher Hale
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Stephen Colbert’s White Whale — Will Pope Leo XIV Close The Late Show on Thursday?
Colbert told Entertainment Weekly the first U.S.-born pope was the guest he wanted before his show ended. I asked CBS if it would happen. They declined…
May 19
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Christopher Hale
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Joined By Anti-Catholic Pastors, Barron and Dolan Speak at Trump’s Prayer Rally
Pastor Robert Jeffress, who calls the Catholic Church “satanic,” headlined the same Trump-backed rally. Ten days earlier, Dolan had called Trump’s…
May 19
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Christopher Hale
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Confronting Silicon Valley, Pope Leo XIV Drops His AI Encyclical on Memorial Day With Anthropic Onstage
“Magnifica Humanitas,” the first papal encyclical on artificial intelligence, lands Monday in the Vatican’s Synod Hall — alongside an Anthropic…
May 18
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Christopher Hale
158
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Don’t Cling to Me
On this Solemnity of the Ascension, Pope Leo says Christ is drawing us upward toward the measure of God’s heart. The first thing the risen Jesus asked…
May 17
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Christopher Hale
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© 2026 Christopher Hale
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